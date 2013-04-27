Here's What Chelsea Handler Looked Like Before She Was Famous

Today, 38-year-old Chelsea Handler is the host of late-night talk show “Chelsea Lately,” a New York Times best-selling author, stand-up comedian, movie actress and TV producer.



Here she is looking better than ever at last week’s E! upfronts in New York City:

But just three years ago in 2010, Handler’s preferred accessory was a cocktail at the “Chelsea Chelsea Bang Bang” book launch party in Beverly Hills:

In 2008, she appeared more modestly dressed at the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” wrap party:

Handler rocked a newscaster-cut in 2007, the year “Chelsea lately” launched on E!:

In 2006, 31-year-old Handler attended the the Las Vegas premiere of “National Lampoon’s Cattle Call” flanked between actors Thomas Ian Nicholas and Jenny Mollen:

In 2005, Handler dressed sweetly for the “Rock the Cure” event in Los Angeles:

In 2004 at age 29, Handler starred on Oxygen’s “Girls Behaving Badly”:

And just yesterday Handler tweeted this photo of herself as a kid to her nearly 5.4 million followers with the caption “Jersey Sisters,” in homage to her hometown:

