Chelsea Handler walked around San Francisco topless to make a point about sexism

Chelsea Handler found a way to go topless on her new Netflix documentary series, “Chelsea Does.”

Handler’s campaign for allowing women to publicly go topless like men started in 2014 when she recreated a viral photo of Russian president Vladimir Putin riding a horse without his shirt.

Instagram removed it and Handler’s several other attempts to post the image. But Twitter allowed the nude post.

“I just try to not overthink anything. Now I’m just in a war with Instagram trying to keep my topless photos on it,” Handler explained to Elle. “Because I don’t understand why nipples are nudity. Who cares? Men can show their nipples, but if we have breasts we can’t show them?”

Fast-forward to the shooting of her new doc “Chelsea Does Silicon Valley.” The comedian had discovered that women are allowed to go topless in San Francisco. You didn’t have to tell her twice. The next scene shows Handler, proud and topless, walking down the street in front of Twitter headquarters.

Netflix Chelsea Handler walks topless on the street in front of Twitter HQ on ‘Chelsea Does Silicon Valley.’

But her main goal was to interview then-CEO of Twitter Dick Costolo bare-breasted. That wasn’t going to fly, however.

“I was walking into the Twitter office to interview Dick Costolo, and he allows nudity on Twitter, so I figured why not?” she explained at the Wrap’s Power Women Breakfast in San Francisco. “So I took my top off, walked into the building, and waited for him on the balcony. He said, ‘You need to put your shirt on before I come outside.'”

Well, she tried.

The Netflix series consists of four one-hour documentaries in which Handler explores different aspects of modern life. The other three episodes are “Chelsea Does Marriage,” “Chelsea Does Drugs,” and “Chelsea Does Racism.”

