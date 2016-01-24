Chelsea Handler stands by her comments on her new Netflix doc series regarding the TSA profiling Muslims

Todd Williamson/Netflix Chelsea Handler at the ‘Chelsea Does’ premiere event

Chelsea Handler says she was being honest when she made comments supporting the profiling of Muslim travellers by the TSA.

On “Chelsea Does Racism,” one of four documentaries from the comedian released by Netflix on Saturday, Handler says she supports the searching of Muslims by TSA employees.

“This is not going to be a popular thing to say, but honestly, if Muslims are primarily the people that are blowing up planes, then I would like [the TSA] to be searching Muslims before I get on a plane,” she says during a dinner discussion shot for the series with comedian Margaret Cho, “Madtv” alum Michael McDonald, actor Aasif Mandvi, and actress Stacy Highsmith.

When asked by Refinery29 if she was nervous about the comments now, especially in light of controversial comments Donald Trump has made about Muslim immigrants, she stood by her statement.

“No, I think people know what they’re getting when they’re watching me,” the 40-year-old comic said. “And it is an honest conversation. It’s what you would talk about with your friends when you’re not being filmed. To me, that element is really integral to documentaries. Yeah, I have these feelings. They’re not necessarily right or wrong, but I have them, so I want to talk about them and say them out loud.”

Netflix From left, Chelsea Handler speaks with Al Sharpton on Netflix’s ‘Chelsea Does Racism.’

“Chelsea Does Racism” features Handler exploring views on race, including participating in a roundtable discussion with experts from the NAACP, the Anti-Defamation League, and other civil rights organisations; a sit-down conversation with Rev. Al Sharpton; a trip to a South Carolina plantation; and an eye-opening journey to Israel where she has an intimate conversation with former president,Shimon Peres.

For those who would ask the comedian to apologise for her comments, it probably wouldn’t work. Handler takes her lack of political correctness seriously.

“I would never ever apologise publicly,” she tells her dinner guests on the episode, referring to getting complaints about jokes she has done about different races.

Though known for her blunt, honest style, Handler said she never says anything just for shock value.

“No, I would never do that,” she told Refinery 29. “I can’t control anything that comes out of my mouth, believe me. It’s not that strategic.”

The series consists of four one-hour documentaries in which Handler explores different aspects of modern life. The other three episodes are “Chelsea Does Marriage,” “Chelsea Does Drugs,” and “Chelsea Does Silicon Valley.”

Watch the trailer for “Chelsea Does Racism” below (Warning: strong language):

