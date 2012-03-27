Report: Chelsea Is Interested In Making A $133 Million Bid To Sign Cristiano Ronaldo

With Didier Drogba’s contract set to run out soon Chelsea is looking to completely overhaul itself by making a major bid for Real Madrid’s Cristiano Ronaldo, according to The Telegraph.



Chelsea has yet to contact Real Madrid about a potential move, but the report states that the club is “running through a number of attacking options” with its main target being Ronaldo and Real teammate Gonzalo Higuaín.

The joint bid would cost Chelsea around £83.6 million, or $133 million.

Although the $133 million figure would be for two players, it would once again put Ronaldo near the top of the list of most expensive player transfer fees. It cost Real Madrid upwards of $120 million to get him from Manchester United in 2009.

