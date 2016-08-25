Chelsea Clinton will stay with the Clinton Foundation if Hillary is elected

Chelsea Clinton plans to stay on the board of the Clinton Foundation if Hillary Clinton is elected president in November, a spokeswoman for the younger Clinton told The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday.

That follows an earlier report this week that said the Clinton family would wind down some of the foundation’s activities if Hillary Clinton wins the White House.

Chelsea “is committed to ensuring that those benefiting from the foundation’s work will be able to continue receiving that often life-changing help,” a spokeswoman for Chelsea Clinton told The Journal.

The representative did not specify whether Chelsea would stop fundraising, only noting that she will “steward the implementation of changes,” including “new fundraising policies.”

Ray Madoff, a professor at Boston College Law School, told The Journal that it would be a complicated case if Chelsea stays.

“The Clinton Foundation has been way too inattentive to the appearance of impropriety,” Madoff said. “Chelsea clearly has access to her parents so the appearance of impropriety continues.”

Additionally, the Clinton Health Access Initiative might continue to accept foreign donations and corporate funding, according officials representing the initiative who cited its heavy reliance on government donations for public health projects.

Former President Bill Clinton, who originally established the Clinton Foundation, told donors in a letter sent Monday that he plans to resign if his wife is elected.

He also said in the letter that the foundation would “raise money only from U.S. citizens, permanent residents, and U.S.-based independent foundations.”

These changes were to eliminate “legitimate concerns about potential conflicts of interest,” Mr. Clinton said.

A report Tuesday by the Associated Press showed that at least 85 of 154 people from private interests who met or spoke on the phone with Hillary Clinton while she led the US State Department collectively contributed as much as $156 million to the Clinton Foundation.

In response to that report, Republican nominee Donald Trump accused the Clinton family of running a so-called “pay-to-play scheme” that grants political access to donors.

