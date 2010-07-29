HOUSE OF THE DAY: The Estate Where Chelsea Clinton Is Marrying Hedge Funder Marc Mezvinsky

The gorgeous estate where Chelsea Clinton and G3 Capital’s Marc Mezvinsky, a former Goldmanite, are getting married this weekend comes from an interesting past.



The Stanford White-designed estate in Rhinebeck, New York was once owned by John Jacob Astor IV, who went down with the Titanic.

Stanford White’s great-grandson Sam White has since fully restored the place.

In January, the estate was being offered at an asking price of $12 million.

Design architect Laura Dunn says, “The architecture screams playhouse for country club types. With all its grandeur wrapped in a facade inspired by the Grand Trianon at Versailles.”

