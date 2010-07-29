HOUSE OF THE DAY: The Estate Where Chelsea Clinton Is Marrying Hedge Funder Marc Mezvinsky

Courtney Comstock
John Jacob Astor House

The gorgeous estate where Chelsea Clinton and G3 Capital’s Marc Mezvinsky, a former Goldmanite, are getting married this weekend comes from an interesting past.

The Stanford White-designed estate in Rhinebeck, New York was once owned by John Jacob Astor IV, who went down with the Titanic.

Stanford White’s great-grandson Sam White has since fully restored the place. 

In January, the estate was being offered at an asking price of $12 million.

Design architect Laura Dunn says, “The architecture screams playhouse for country club types.  With all its grandeur wrapped in a facade inspired by the Grand Trianon at Versailles.”

Welcome!

Source: Sotheby's

Kind of like The Met

Source: Astor Courts

Source: Astor Courts

Not a converted barn

Source: Astor Courts

Everything you see, you own

Source: Astor Courts

Well, OK, maybe not EVERYTHING

Source: Astor Courts

Let's go in, shall we?

Source: Astor Courts

Source: Astor Courts

Nice windows, too

Source: Astor Courts

Just what every bathroom needs: A barber's chair

Source: Astor Courts

Cool pool

Source: Astor Courts

Indoor clay court

Plenty of room for lobs. Don't hit crazy cross-courts, though (unless there's an ambulance nearby).

Source: Astor Courts

Step outside

Source: Astor Courts

Then head down to the lake

Or is that a river?

Whatever. You don't need to know.

Source: Astor Courts

Buy it here!

