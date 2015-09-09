Chelsea Clinton thinks it's awesome that Kanye West wants to run for president

After announcing he would run for president in 2020 at the MTV VMA awards, hip-hop mogul Kanye West has been on everyone’s radar.

Chelsea Clinton, daughter of current Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, thinks West’s declaration is great for politics, whether he decides to run or not.

“I definitely think who runs for office is really important,” Clinton told MTV in a recent interview. “Even if him just saying that helps spark a little boy or a little girl who was watching the VMAs to think, ‘Oh, wow! Maybe I should do that,’ that’s awesome.”

Clinton was also asked whether or not West would get her vote in 2020, an election that could put him against her mother if she wins in 2016.

“I think it depends on who he’d be running against,” Clinton said.

Other big names have shown support for a West’s hypothetical presidential run. Actor Alec Baldwin called it “fantastic” while singer Josh Groban said Kim Kardashian (West’s wife) would be a great first lady.

Pop-star Rihanna compared West to Trump. “I mean people are voting for Trump,” she said. “Who wouldn’t vote for Kanye? … His [12 minute VMA] speech was incredible.”

Most notably, Trump spoke out last week stating his love for West. “I’ll never say bad things about him. You know why? Because he loves Trump,” the current Republican front-runner said.

West’s potential presidency has obviously caused an uproar — now we’ll have to wait and see if he actually runs.

