Chelsea Clinton Says She Doesn't 'Care About' Money

Chelsea Clinton may be making a hefty salary as a special correspondent for NBC News, but she says money isn’t something she cares about.

The former first daughter gave her thoughts on money in an interview with The Telegraph, which was published Sunday, where she discussed her career. Clinton, who in addition to her job at NBC, is currently working at the foundation started by her father, former President Bill Clinton, previously worked for consulting firms and at a hedge fund. She said she ended up choosing to work at her family foundation because she wasn’t concerned with earning a huge Wall Street salary.

“It is frustrating, because who wants to grow up and follow their parents? Clinton said of her work at the foundation. “I’ve tried really hard to care about things that were very different from my parents. I was curious if I could care about [money] on some fundamental level, and I couldn’t. That wasn’t the metric of success I wanted in my life. I’ve talked about this to my friends who are doctors and whose parents are doctors, or who are lawyers and their parents are lawyers. It’s a funny thing to realise I feel called to this work both as a daughter and also as someone who believes I have contributions to make.”

The Clinton family finances have came under increasing scrutiny after Chelsea’s mother, Hillary Clinton, embarked on a book tour that is widely seen as a prelude to a potential 2016 presidential campaign. Hillary Clinton reportedly earned a multimillion dollar advance for her new book, “Hard Choices,” which was released June 10. On her media tour, Hillary, who reportedly earns about $US200,000 each time she makes a speech, has raised eyebrows with comments about how the family is unlike the “truly well off” and how they were “dead broke” after President Clinton left office in 2000. President Clinton has reportedly earned over $US100 million in speaking fees since leaving the White House.

