US

Chelsea Clinton is ramping up an increasingly public Twitter crusade against Trump

Emmanuel Ocbazghi

Chelsea Clinton has taken to Twitter to go after President Donald Trump and his administration. Clinton recently went after Trump senior adviser Kellyanne Conway for her “Bowling Green Massacre” gaffe on MSNBC. Conway suggested that the “massacre” was one of the catalysts of Trump’s executive order, which bans people from seven predominantly Muslim countries from travelling to the US for 90 days and the admission of all refugees for 120 days. However, the event she was referring to never happened.

Conway corrected herself on Twitter:

Then Chelsea Clinton tweeted the following:

Conway responded a few hours later:

Follow BI Video: On Twitter 

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.