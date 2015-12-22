Chelsea Clinton is expecting another baby

Dan Turkel
Chelsea clintonRob Kim/GettyChelsea Clinton.

Chelsea Clinton is expecting a baby next summer. 

The vice-chair of the Clinton Foundation and only child of Bill and Hillary Clinton announced on Twitter that her daughter, Charlotte, would be a big sister next summer. 

In the photo posted to Twitter, Charlotte was reading a book titled, “Big Sisters are the Best.”

Clinton’s husband is hedge fund manager Marc Mezvinsky. The couple’s first child was born in September 2014.

