Chelsea Clinton Has A New Job

NBC is all about hiring daughters of famous politicians these days.



Earlier this month they announced that Meghan McCain had been named a correspondent for MSNBC and now comes the news that former first daughter Chelsea Clinton has been hired by NBC News to be a a full-time special correspondent. Effective immediately.

According to Bill Carter at the New York Times Clinton “she was kicking around what she wanted to do next.”

Clinton met with Steve Capus, president of NBC News who has since brought her on board to do stories for the ‘Make a Difference’ franchise, some of which may show up on NBC’s new news magazine show ‘Rock centre’ (assuming that show is still around when the stories are finished).

Whether Clinton will actually be a draw remains to be seen. Says the NYT: “One person close to Ms. Clinton said she had been quietly raising her profile for some time, though the public had not been completely aware of it.

