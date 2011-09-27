Chelsea Clinton Joins IAC's Board

Chelsea Clinton has a new gig: She is joining the board of IAC, the company revealed in an SEC filing.



The former First Daughter is new to the board along with Accel Partners partner Sonali De Rycker. They were elected to the board last week.

Clinton is currently getting a degree from Oxford.

Last week, the 31 year old interviewed her mother, Hillary, at the Clinton Global Initiative.

De Rycker “focuses on consumer internet and digital media investment,” according to PaidContent, which first reported the appointment.

