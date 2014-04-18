Chelsea Clinton Is Having A Baby

Former first daughter Chelsea Clinton announced she’s having a baby during a forum at the Lower Eastside Girls Club in Manhattan Thursday.

“We have our first child arriving later this year,” she said, according to reporters who were at the event. “I just hope that I will be as good a mum to my child and hopefully children as my mum was to me.”

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was also at the event and was reportedly “beaming” upon Chelsea announcing the news. Hillary also said she’s very excited about the prospect of having a grandchild, according to the National Journal.

Chelsea Clinton married hedge funder Marc Mezvinsky in 2010. In an interview last year, Clinton said the couple hoped to have a baby in 2014.

Business Insider reached out to Hillary Clinton’s spokesperson to confirm the news. They did not immediately respond.

Additional reporting from Brett LoGiurato.

Updated 4:43 p.m.

