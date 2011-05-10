Chelsea Clinton's Husband Launching His Own Hedge Fund With "Two Guys From Goldman"

Photo: Globovisión on flickr

Chelsea Clinton’s hedge funder husband, Marc Mezvinsky, is reportedly close to launching his own firm after he quit 3G Capital last year and shacked up in Jackson Hole, the Daily News reports.Mezvinsky has “decided to spearhead his own private [hedge] fund with two other guys,” one of his buddies said. It will apparently launch in the next few months. He’ll be setting up shop with “two guys from Goldman Sachs.”



Mezvinsky worked at the bank for six years before he scored his gig at 3G.

As for all those pesky rumours that he was “cracking up” and things with Chelsea were tense, apparently the pair is “as “happy as ever.”

