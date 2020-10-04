Chelsea Clinton said she ended friendship with Ivanka Trump over the 'cruelty and incompetence' of her father's administration

Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/FilmMagic/Getty Images Ivanka Trump and Chelsea Clinton attend the 2014 Glamour Women Of The Year Awards at Carnegie Hall on November 10, 2014 in New York City.

Chelsea Clinton explained why she ended her friendship with Ivanka Trump on Thursday’s “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.”

She said she has “no interest in being friends with someone who is not only complicit but actively taking part in this administration’s everyday collision of cruelty and incompetence.”

Trump and Clinton previously shared a public friendship and both spoke out to defend former first daughter Malia Obama against media coverage of her personal life.

Chelsea Clinton said on Thursday’s “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” she has “not spoken” to her longtime friend Ivanka Trump “since 2016.”

When asked during the Bravo host’s talk show what happened to her friendship with Trump, Clinton explained she has “no interest in being friends with someone who is not only complicit but actively taking part in this administration’s everyday collision of cruelty and incompetence.”

Clinton told Cohen that she was in touch with Trump “at the beginning of the campaign,” but has not been in contact with her since.

“I don’t think [Ivanka and President Donald Trump] are the same by any standard,” Clinton said. “But I think she’s more than complicit.”

“I don’t want to be friends with someone like that,” Clinton added.

Clinton and Trump had a public friendship in the years before the presidential election. Even as their respective family members launched a political battle against each other in the 2016 presidential election, the two appeared to maintain their friendship.

“I’ve never had a relationship with Mr. Trump,” Clinton told People at the beginning of 2016. “My relationship has always been with Ivanka and certainly I do believe that friendship is more important than politics. I would never hold anyone accountable for what their parents or anyone else in their family said or did.”

In 2017, the two respectively came to former President Barack Obama’s daughter Malia’s defence and doubled down that the then-college freshman should have her privacy and be “off limits” to the press.

