Chelsea Clinton Engaged To Goldman Sachs's Marc Mezvinsky

The former First Daughter and her investment banker boyfriend Marc Mezvinsky became engaged before Thanksgiving, ABC News’ Jake Tapper reports.



Via Tapper’s “Political Punch” blog:

The two sent out an email the morning of Friday November 27 saying: “We’re sorry for the mass email but we wanted to wish everyone a belated Happy Thanksgiving! We also wanted to share that we are engaged! We didn’t get married this past summer despite the stories to the contrary, but we are looking toward next summer and hope you all will be there to celebrate with us. Happy Holidays! Chelsea & Marc.”

Why didn’t we hear about this earlier?! Blame the holiday, Black Friday shopping insanity and Tiger Woods.

