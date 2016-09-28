Chelsea Clinton responds to Trump's threat to bring up her father's mistress: 'It's a distraction from his inability to talk about what's actually at stake'

Joe Raedle/Getty Images Husband and former US President Bill Clinton and his daughter, Chelsea Clinton, watch the Presidential Debate at Hofstra University on September 26, 2016.

Chelsea Clinton responded on Tuesday to Donald Trump’s claim that he refrained from bringing up her father’s alleged extramarital affairs for her benefit at the presidential debate Monday night.

Trump threatened to bring up Gennifer Flowers, a former model Bill Clinton said he had an extramarital affair with decades ago, in the debate against Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton.

“If dopey Mark Cuban of failed Benefactor fame wants to sit in the front row,” Trump tweeted on Saturday, “perhaps I will put Gennifer Flowers right alongside of him!”

The Trump campaign later said Flowers had not been formally invited. Trump didn’t mention her after all, and the Republican candidate said after the debate that it was because Chelsea Clinton was there.

“I was going to say something extremely rough to Hillary and her family, and I said to myself, I couldn’t do it. It’s inappropriate. It’s not nice,” Trump said. “I was, but I decided not to do it out of respect for Chelsea.”

Chelsea Clinton responded to his claim on Tuesday, telling Cosmopolitan’s Prachi Gupta that the attacks Trump lobbed at her mum this time were like those he’s made in the past.

“My reaction to that is just what my reaction has been kind of every time Trump has gone after my mum or my family,” Clinton said, “which is that it’s a distraction from his inability to talk about what’s actually at stake in this election and to offer concrete, comprehensive proposals about the economy, or our public school system, or debt-free college, or keeping our country safe and Americans safe here at home and around the world.”

She continued:

“Candidly, I don’t remember a time in my life when my parents and my family weren’t being attacked, and so it just sort of seems to be in that tradition, unfortunately. And what I find most troubling by far are … Trump’s continued, relentless attacks on whole swaths of our country and even our global community: women, Muslims, Americans with disabilities, a Gold Star family. I mean, that, to me, is far more troubling than whatever his most recent screed against my mum or my family [is].”

