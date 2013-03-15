Chelsea Clinton Buys A $10.5 Million Apartment On Madison Square Park

Photo: mistydawnphoto / Shutterstock.com

Former first daughter Chelsea Clinton and her husband have purchased an apartment at The Whitman across from Madison Square Park for $10.5 million, the New York Post reported.The deal for the 5,000-square-foot apartment, located at 21 East 26th St, closed last month, sources told the Post.



The apartment has four bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms, and the living room boasts sweeping views of the park. Elliman’s Melanie Lazenby – who was profiled last year in “The Real Deal” – and Dina Lewis had the listing.

The five-story Whitman has one apartment per floor and a key-locked elevator.

“It’s great for them, because it is in a hot neighbourhood and it is very private,” a source told the Post. “There aren’t hundreds of neighbours, and there is great security.”

President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton toured the apartment last week, posing for photographs with construction workers at the building.

Lazenby and Dina Lewis declined to comment to the Post. [NYP]

