Teen Says School Used Her Facebook Bikini Photo As A Warning To Other Students, Sues For $2 Million

Chelsea Chaney says this photo with a Snoop Dog cutout was taken at a family vacation.A Georgia teenager says her former high school took her Facebook photo to warn hundreds of parents and students about the dangers of posting racy photos online, wsbtv.com reports.



Chelsea Chaney, who’s now a college freshman, says she was horrified when the school’s technology director had used one of her Facebook photos in a slide with the warning: “Once it’s there, it’s there to stay.”

She’s suing for $2 million because she wants to make sure this doesn’t happen again.

The teacher who gave the presentation apologized and told her he chose the picture (a bikini shot of her with a cardboard cutout of the rapper Snoop Dog) randomly. Chaney has a hard time believing that since it wasn’t even her main profile pic.

Her lawyer, Pete Wellborn, told WSBTV that the photo was taken out of context to suggest she was “a promiscuous abuser of alcohol.” He also rejected the suggestion that it might be her fault for posting the photo online.

“That sounds a lot to me, like the horrible old cliché of, that’s how she dressed, so she had it coming to her,” he told the TV station.

The school told WSBTV it doesn’t believe it’s done anything illegal. Of course, the bikini photo — which aired on WSBTV — is getting a much wider audience now.

