Chelsea cancels 'inappropriate' Premier League victory parade after Manchester bombing

Premier League winners Chelsea has canceled a scheduled victory parade following the Manchester terror attack on Monday.
More to follow…
More from Alan Dawson:
- Europa League title loss could cost Man United and its players a combined £60.5 million
- UFC president Dana White says Floyd Mayweather fight could be Conor McGregor’s last
- FA plans ‘enhanced security’ for Arsenal v Chelsea FA Cup final after Manchester attack
- UEFA Europa League final between Manchester United and Ajax to go ahead following Manchester attack
- Floyd Mayweather invited Anthony Joshua to his Las Vegas gym so he can improve one thing — his defence
NOW WATCH: We took an intense yoga lesson from a WWE legend
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.