Chelsea beat heavily favoured Barcelona 1-0 today in the first leg of their Champions League semifinal.



If they ultimately complete the upset next week, Chelsea can thank goalkeeper Petr Cech for this unreal save on a Carlos Puyol header with five minutes left in the game.

Amazing reflexes (stick around for the replays for the full effect):

