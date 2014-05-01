Atletico Madrid Crushes Chelsea 3-1 To Set Up An All-Madrid Champions League Final -- Here Are All 4 Goals

Atletico Madrid beat Chelsea 3-1 in a spectacular performance at Stamford Bridge to advance to the Champions League final, where they will meet their rivals Real Madrid.

After a lackluster 0-0 draw first leg of the semifinal, both teams came out with goals in mind in the second leg. Chelsea drew first blood, but Madrid equalised by halftime, and eventually blew away the home team in the second half.

Fernando Torres scored the opening goal in the 36th minute off a deflection. Chelsea went up 1-0:

Atletico’s Adrian equalised on some awful Chelsea defending in the 42nd minute to make it 1-1:

In the 60th minute, Diego Costa converted a penalty to make it 2-1. Here’s the foul by Samuel Eto’o:

Costa converted it with ease:

In the 72nd minute, Arda Turan sealed it with a goal on a rebound.

3-1 Atletico:>

It’s a dream season for Atletico. They sit in first place in La Liga, they already knocked Barcelona out of the Champions League, and they have a chance to beat their crosstown rivals in the final.

