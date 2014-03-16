Brilliant Back-Heel Goal Shakes Up The Premier League

With just nine games remaining, Chelsea was in good position to win the Premier League title until the 82nd minute of today’s match against Aston Villa.

That was when Fabian Delph redirected a crossing pass into the back of the net. At first it wasn’t entirely clear how Delph struck the ball. But a replay showed that he used the heel of his left foot to push the ball past the back of his right foot.



Beautiful.

But more importantly, Chelsea’s first loss in 15 matches opens the door for Manchester City to win their second title in three years. Chelsea still has a six-point lead in the table. But Manchester City has three more games remaining than Chelsea.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.