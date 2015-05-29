Step back 25 years in time to the gritty days of New York City's Meatpacking District

It’s almost hard to conceive how much New York City has changed over the past 25 years. Derelict industrial zones and abandoned buildings have been transformed into a hub of industry; what was once a wasteland now is a clean, safe, and very expensive city.

Photographer Grégoire Alessandrini remembers the old days, though, before all that gentrification. He recently began posting images he shot of Manhattan during the early and mid-nineties on his blog, and they create a fantastic window into another time. Alessandrini captured all sides of the city, and all the characters who inhabited its scenes.

We put together a slideshow of old photos of Chelsea and the Meatpacking District, two neighbourhoods that have seen extensive growth and change over the years. You can see many more images of New York on Alessandrini’s blog, where you can also buy prints of his work.

