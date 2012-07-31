Cheil Worldwide Has Officially Bought McKinney—Here's Today's Ad Brief

After lots of talk, it’s now official: South Korean agency Cheil Worldwide has bought McKinney, an independent shop based in the North Carolina. McKinney bought itself back from Havas in 2008. It also appeared in AMC’s “The Pitch.”



In an email to Adweek, GM spokesman Greg Martin said “Yes,” the company is still dedicated to Commonwealth, which was the brain child of recently departed CMO Joel Ewanick.

Ricki Lake now has her own social network.

Wieden + Kennedy London won Finlandia vodka in Europe and Africa. The shop also does creative for Maximus Vodka, which is a Brown-Forman brand as well.

It’s rumoured that Apple is talking about investing in Twitter.

Rob Rasmussen has parted ways with Tribal DDB and is heading back to the West Coast with his family.

Erik Moe, formerly a co-CCO at DDB LA, has found a new job at Kaboom, a West Coast production company.

Herman Yang is the new vice president of product for MoPub. He was previously a senior manager of ad products at AdMob and has also worked at Focus Ventures and Yahoo.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.