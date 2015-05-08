The latest US Netflix original series is pure food porn

Sorry, Frank Underwood: You’ve finally met your match. And it’s delicious.

Netflix debuted a new original series this past weekend, and you should start watching it immediately.

It’s called “Chef’s Table,” and it’s from the director behind the gorgeous and inspiring 2012 sushi documentary, “Jiro Dreams of Sushi.”

Look at this crazy beautiful snippet of the opening, set to the “Winter” concerto of Antonio Vivaldi’s “Four Seasons”:

Play GIF Netflix/David Gelb The beautiful opening to each episode, set to Antonio Vivaldi

The first of six nearly hour-long episodes stars an enigmatic and charming Italian chef named Massimo Bottura. He owns and operates the third most popular restaurant in the world, Osteria Francescana.

Play GIF Netflix/David Gelb One of the series’ classic slow shots

Like the creator’s previous work, “Chef’s Table” is rife with slow-moving close-ups of food that make you want to jump into the screen. Try to restrain yourself.

Play GIF Netflix/David Gelb One of Osteria Francescana’s signature dishes

Each episode showcases a single chef, from Bottura in Italy to Niki Nakayama in Los Angeles. Regardless of the food style, the show celebrates both the chef and their incredible creations. There’s a thrilling — yes, thrilling — montage of representational dishes at the end of each episode. Like much of the show, it’s set to vibrant classical music.

Play GIF Netflix/David Gelb The pay-off montage at the end of the first episode

There’s no gimmick, no “reality” or contest hook. “Chef’s Table” is a love letter to great chefs and the food they create; it’s an inspirational look at truly inspirational people.

Play GIF Netflix/David Gelb Blue Hill owner and head chef Dan Barber on the restaurant’s supply farm

When you’re done marathoning “Chef’s Table,” check out creator David Gelb’s previous work in “Jiro Dreams of Sushi.”It’s also on Netflix! Try your best to not immediately indulge in very expensive sushi.

Here’s a trailer for “Chef’s Table” straight from Netflix that you can watch in high-resolution, thus enabling the full food porn experience. Enjoy.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

NOW WATCH: How To Take Beautiful Photos Of Your Food For Instagram



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.