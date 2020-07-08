Chefs share 10 ways to make frozen french fries taste even better

Justin Ong/ Royalty-free / Getty Images To take frozen fries to the next level, try adding toppings.

Insider asked chefs how to make frozen french fries taste better. Salting your fries straight out of the oven can help the seasoning stick better. Preparing fries in an air fryer or in the oven on an open rack can make them crispier.



Frozen french fries are a quick and tasty side, but knowing the right cooking techniques can take premade fries from bland to gourmet.

Here are some of the best ways to make frozen fries taste even better, according to professional chefs.

Don’t let your fries thaw first, and be sure to preheat your oven before cooking.

iStock / Getty Images Plus Don’t let the fries thaw before you cook them.

R.J. Harvey, professional chef and culinary director at Potatoes USA, told Insider that you should make sure the oven is hot enough before adding your fries.

“A preheated oven will ensure the fries are crispy on the outside and light and fluffy on the inside,” said Harvey.

Harvey also noted that for the best texture and flavour, you shouldn’t let frozen fries thaw before cooking.

An acid will help bring out the flavour of your fries.

iStock Harissa hot sauce can add a nice kick.

Try pairing frozen fries with acidic ingredients to enhance their natural potato flavour.

“Fries benefit from the addition of acid,” Harvey told Insider. “Toppings like citrus juice, vinegar, hot sauce, and pickles contrast the richness of the crispy fries.”

Be careful not to go overboard with liquid acidic toppings, as too much moisture can make fries mushy. Add a light spritz just after taking the fries out of the oven.

Bake fries on an open rack for optimum air flow.

DonNichols/iStock/Getty Images Plus Be sure to put a pan under the rack if you’re worried the fries may drip.

Though cooking frozen fries on a baking sheet is common, Harvey told Insider, it’s worth taking the time to arrange fries on an open oven rack instead.

“Baking frozen fries on an oven rack ensures even cooking and allows air to flow all around the fries, which increases your chances of getting golden-brown fries from the oven,” said Harvey.

If you’re cooking fries with toppings or ingredients that could drip, be sure to line the bottom of your oven first for easy cleanup.

Use an air fryer for extra crispiness.

iStock / Getty Images Plus Air fryers can make fries extra crispy.

Lauren Koeppe, private chef and founder of Create Hospitality, told Insider that using an air fryer is a good way to get perfectly crispy french fries.

“Set your air fryer to 400 degrees Fahrenheit for 12 to 14 minutes. Make sure to pull out the tray at the five- or six-minute mark and toss the fries around, and they should come out perfect,” said Koeppe.

Always salt your fries while they’re still hot from the oven.

quadxeon/ iStock / Getty Images Plus The salt may stick to your fries better when they are fresh out of the oven.

If the salt seems to fall right off your fries, you might be seasoning them at the wrong time.

“Add salt immediately after cooking, while they’re still piping hot,” said Koeppe. “This helps you get the best flavour.”

Using finely milled salt rather than coarse, flaky salt may also help the salt crystals stick to the fries.

When possible, cook the entire bag of frozen fries in one sitting.

Karl Tapales / Getty Images If you leave an opened bag of fries, they may get freezer burn.

Need an excuse to cook up a feast of frozen french fries? Here’s a good one.

“If you leave leftover fries in an opened bag, they might develop ice crystals or freezer burn, and then they won’t taste good at all,” said Koeppe. “I’d recommend cooking the entire bag to make sure they are as fresh as possible.”

If you’re not looking to eat an entire bag of fries in one sitting, you can also transfer the uncooked fries to a freezer-safe, resealable container or use a secure bag clip.

Add herbs and spices for extra flavour.

Shutterstock The possibilities are endless.

You don’t have to rely on plain salt to add flavour to your fries. Try raiding your spice drawer for quick and easy fry seasonings.

“Add a bit of gourmet flair to your fries by sprinkling them with some garlic powder, fresh rosemary, seasoned salt, or fresh virgin-olive [oil] or truffle oil,” said Koeppe.

As well as adding flavour, a drizzle of oil can also help keep fries from sticking together in the oven.

Load up your fries with toppings to turn them into the main course.

bhofack2/ iStock Melted cheese pairs well with french fries.

Chef Jose Mendoza of the Great Oak Steakhouse in California told Insider that smothering your fries with extra toppings can easily transform them from side dish to entrée.

“My favourite version of loaded fries involves ladling cooked fries with French-onion-soup gravy, topping them with Gruyere and mozzarella cheese, and then baking them again in the oven until the cheese is melted,” said Mendoza.

The possibilities for loaded fries are endless, but if you don’t want to get too elaborate, consider simply adding some chopped chives and crumbled cheddar cheese before baking or after frying.

Dip them in beer batter for crispy results.

Shutterstock To make beer-battered fries, you’ll need flour.

If you feel like going the extra mile with your frozen fries, you can opt to lightly fry them on the stove using a rich, homemade beer batter.

“Lightly coat the fries in the batter and add a little Cajun seasoning. This adds more crunch to your fries along with a light, spicy note from the seasoning,” said Mendoza.

To make a quick beer batter, simply combine a cup of all-purpose flour with an egg and any seasoning you desire. Whisk to combine, and then slowly add about a cup of any beer you have handy.

Turn frozen fries into a quick breakfast side.

INSIDER When diced, frozen fries can become a cheesy breakfast dish.

Frozen french fries are surprisingly versatile. With a few minutes of prep time, they can take on the role of a delicious breakfast side or topping.

“Slightly thaw the fries so that you’re able to cut through them. Then, dice them into cubes and cook until crispy. Use them a topper for your breakfast hash and more,” said Mendoza.

