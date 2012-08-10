Famous Chefs Say These Are The 14 Best Restaurants In America

Jennifer Polland
gramercy tavern michael anthonyWant to know where Gramercy Tavern’s chef eats pig’s ears?

Photo: Julie Zeveloff/Business Insider

Chefs know good food. And where they choose to eat in their time off says something about the quality of the restaurant and the food: that it’s delicious, excellent and chef-approved.Newsweek recently came out with their list of the 101 Best Places to Eat Around The World, based on the recommendations of a panel of 53 world-renowned chefs and food experts from all over the globe, including David Burke, David Chang, Anita Lo and Eric Ripert, among others.

This picky group chose the best of the best, recounting the meals and the restaurants that impressed them. We’ve pulled out the 14 restaurants in America that made this list and listed them here in alphabetical order.

Chef's Table at Brooklyn Fare

City Market

COI

Daniel

Farmshop

Franny's

Heron's at the Umstead Hotel and Spa

Husk

Kafana

McCrady's

Momofuku Noodle Bar

Osteria

Parm

SPQR

