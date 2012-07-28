Meet The Chefs Who Cook For The World's Most Powerful People

Cooking for South African Presidents: Little joined the South African presidential household in 1996, and has cooked for South African presidents including Nelson Mandela. He has won numerous awards, including Salon Culinaire, Bocuse d'Or and Chef of the Year, according to his publisher's website.

While the favourite dish of the current South African president, Jacob Zuma, is under wraps, he recently recreated Mandela's favourite lamb and green bean stew for a cooking event.

In a 2009 interview with PRI's The World, he said that because presidents cannot go out to restaurants, he tries to keep things varied in the kitchen. 'In South Africa we have what's called a rainbow cuisine, a little bit of everything, you know? We call it 'some of cuisine': some of this and some of that,' he said.