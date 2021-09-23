Michelin-starred chefs share 9 easy breakfast sandwich hacks every home cook should know

Over the last year, I’ve been testing out different breakfast sandwiches to find the best recipe.

And after I made Gordon Ramsay’s version for my celebrity chef showdown , I realized just how much a simple hack or two could really elevate my first meal of the day.

Ramsay’s breakfast sandwich had some of the best eggs I’ve ever tasted thanks to his unique (but easy!) cooking technique, plus the addition of some crème fraîche.

Inspired by the delicious meal, I decided to ask Michelin-starred chefs for their favorite breakfast sandwich hacks to get even more tips.

From selecting the best bread to whipping up a perfect hash-brown patty, here are nine breakfast sandwich hacks to get your day started.