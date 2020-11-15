Disney fans across the country can celebrate Friendsgiving with character-themed pizzas

Erik McGregor/Contributor/Getty Images and Courtesy of Disney Customers can find the Donald Duck pie at Roberta’s in Brooklyn.

Disney and chef Roy Choi teamed up with chefs across the country to celebrate Thanksgiving.

The chefs have each created a different pizza inspired by one of six classic characters: Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Goofy, Pluto, Donald Duck, and Daisy Duck.

Customers can order pies from their respective pizzerias the weekend of November 21 in honour of Friendsgiving.

Disney is celebrating Friendsgiving this year with lots and lots of pizza.

For a special collaboration project, celebrity chef Roy Choi has teamed up with chefs from five cities across the country to create six unique pizza pies each inspired by a different Disney character.

Fans can find a Minnie Mouse-inspired pie at Home Slice Pizza in Austin, one inspired by Mickey Mouse at Jon & Vinny’s in Los Angeles, Donald and Daisy Duck-inspired pies at two Roberta’s locations in Brooklyn, a Goofy-inspired pie at Pizzeria Beddia in Philadelphia, and one channeling Pluto at Pizzeria Bianco in Phoenix.

On November 21 and 22, customers can order these limited-edition pies for pickup or delivery from their respective pizzerias.

This Goofy-inspired pie is loaded with sandwich toppings.

Courtesy of Disney This pie was inspired by Disney’s Goofy.

The pie from Philadelphia’s Pizzeria Beddia channels Goofy’s quirky, funny, and a bit clumsy personality and features a light tomato cream base and mozzarella, and is finished with mortadella and topped with a crunchy salad.

“Creating a fun twist on the classic holiday and pizza pie was especially fun when you add Goofy into the mix,” the chef and owner Joe Beddia said in a news release sent to Insider. “I was able to get really creative with the recipe for the Mickey and Friends inspired pizza and can’t wait for our fans to enjoy it this Friendsgiving.”

The Pluto pizza is a play on the classic meat-lovers pie.

Courtesy of Disney This pie was inspired by Disney’s Pluto.

The pie from chef Chris Bianco of Pizzeria Bianco in Phoenix features fennel, sausage, pepperoni, and cheese.

“Working on this campaign gave me the opportunity to relive my favourite Disney memories and create a new delicious pie,” Bianco said. “I was inspired by the Sensational Six’s iconic friendship to create a pizza that all of our friends, family, and fans could enjoy.”

Chef Carlo Mirarchi replicated Donald Duck’s “feisty and fiery spirit” in this pizza.

Courtesy of Disney This pie was inspired by Disney’s Donald Duck.

This Brooklyn-born pie features Roberta’s house-made spicy nduja sausage, bitter Castelfranco radicchio, smooth Taleggio cheese, and lemon zest.

Chef Carlo Mirarchi said, “I loved channeling my inner Donald Duck by creating a pizza with a bit of spice to embody his feisty personality.”

Roberta’s also made a Daisy Duck pie with salsa verde.

Courtesy of Disney This pie was inspired by Disney’s Daisy Duck.

Leaning into Daisy’s “sassy yet classy attitude,” Mirarchi created a white pie topped with Roberta’s salsa verde and thinly sliced potatoes.

“Being a part of the Friends(giving) campaign was a great opportunity to create a fun twist on one of my favourite holidays,” the chef said.

Cheesy polka-dots pay homage to Minnie Mouse on this pizza pie.

Courtesy of Disney This pie was inspired by Disney’s Minnie Mouse.

Chefs Jen Scoville Strickland and Terri Hannifin Buis came up with a deck oven pizza topped with bright red sauce and mozzarella polka dots.

A parmesan crisp in the shape of Minnie’s signature bow sits in the centre of the pie.

“We hope fans will enjoy our fun take on ‘The Original’ that pays tribute to Minnie’s timeless style and personality, ” Strickland and Buis said in the news release.

The Mickey Mouse pie is a twist on classic pepperoni pizza.

Courtesy of Disney This pie was inspired by Disney’s Mickey Mouse.

A classic pepperoni pizza served as inspiration for the pie designed to pay homage to the iconic Mickey Mouse. Choi teamed up with chefs Jon Shook and Vinny Dotolo of Jon & Vinny’s in Los Angeles for this one.

This sausage and three-cheese pizza topped with onions features fresh mozzarella, aged mozzarella, and caciocavallo.

“It’s been really fun working alongside Disney to create our own take on a Mickey Mouse inspired pizza,” Shook and Dotolo said. “Mickey is the OG and being able to offer a unique experience with our food to our customers for Friendsgiving is really special.”

