There's an ancient city in Morocco that's entirely painted blue

The entire old city of Chefchaouen in Morocco is painted in vivid shades of blue. The tradition dates to the Jewish community that settled there in the 15th century after being expelled from Spain in 1492.

The beautiful spot is now a popular tourist destination.

Story by Jacob Shamsian and editing by Chelsea Pineda

