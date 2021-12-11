A chef shares his tips on how to make easy — and delicious — biscuits for the holidays

- Chris Scott is the co-founder of Butterfunk Biscuit Co., a “Top Chef” finalist, and a contestant on Oprah Winfrey Network’s “The Great Soul Food Cook-Off.”
- Scott spoke to Insider and shared his tips for making the perfect biscuits this holiday season.
- He suggested that bakers upgrade their biscuits with tasty add-ins like cheese and scallions.
Scott is based in New York City and co-founded Butterfunk Kitchen in 2016 before it transformed into Butterfunk Biscuit Co. in June 2021. He teaches at the Institute of Culinary Education, serves on the Culinary Board of the Food Bank of NYC, and also appeared as a finalist on Bravo’s “Top Chef.”
Most recently, Scott competed on “The Great Soul Food Cook-Off” on the Oprah Winfrey Network and is working on a cookbook slated for release next spring.
Some bakers use a biscuit cutter or even a glass cup to form their dough, but Scott told Insider that he relies on a bench scraper to get the best trim.
“I don’t use a cutter because they seem to press down on the sides of the biscuit and sometimes will even seal them so they won’t really rise,” Scott said. “I either use a bench scraper — and believe it or not — I once went to Home Depot and got a spackle cutter.”
As noted by Food Network, flours with less protein — 5% to 10% — are considered “soft wheat” and can provide flaky, tender dimensions to biscuits. Common low protein options include cake flour and self-rising flour.
“You can use sorghum and add that to your flour to make it a bit more upscale as well,” Scott added.
“Let’s say you’re making biscuits that are going to go with gravy or are going to be bread for the table alongside heavier foods like chicken or ham,” Scott said. “The lard in those biscuits will give it more fat and body so when you’re sopping up juices it lends its flavor and texture to all those sauces as well.”
“You don’t want to overwork the dough in the beginning part because you’re going to wear it out with all the folds,” Scott said. “You want to work fast and have all your ingredients cold because the more that they heat up, the less of a uniform rise and layers that you’ll get in the final product.”
“People can glaze them with different things or use honey butter,” Scott said. “Back at the restaurant, I’ll make a bunch of spreads from clotted cream to pumpkin butter, apple butter preserves, and more.”
“As far as putting things inside, cheese and scallions are always a wonderful thing,” Scott said.
He added that he’s been working on a pretzel biscuit that can be paired with chicken, coleslaw, and other ingredients.