A chef shares his tips on how to make easy — and delicious — biscuits for the holidays

Make sure to cut the dough with a clean, sharp edge that won’t hinder it from rising properly.

As noted by NYT Cooking , a typical biscuit recipe calls for all-purpose flour, baking powder, sugar, salt, cold butter, and milk.

Some bakers use a biscuit cutter or even a glass cup to form their dough, but Scott told Insider that he relies on a bench scraper to get the best trim.

“I don’t use a cutter because they seem to press down on the sides of the biscuit and sometimes will even seal them so they won’t really rise,” Scott said. “I either use a bench scraper — and believe it or not — I once went to Home Depot and got a spackle cutter.”