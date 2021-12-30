I’m a chef with 15 years of experience. Everyone should know this 2-ingredient recipe for juicy roast chicken.

My roast-chicken recipe is easy to follow. Alissa Fitzgerald

I’m a chef with 15 years of experience, and I always teach people how to make this roast chicken.

The trick is to brine the bird for 24 to 48 hours before cooking it in a preheated Dutch oven.

It usually takes about 45 to 55 minutes for the chicken to cook all the way through.

As a chef and cooking instructor with more than 15 years of experience, I’m always recommending this juicy roast-chicken recipe.

When the days get shorter, dinner should get cozier. Nothing gets those nostalgic taste buds going like a comforting chicken dinner.

Here’s everything you need to know about roasting a chicken and how to make my easy recipe:

Home cooks might be intimidated by making a whole chicken, but it’s easier than you think

Cooking a whole chicken intimidates some home chefs. Alissa Fitzgerald

A properly roasted chicken is a show stopper, but the process can seem pretty intimidating. The perfect roast should have browned, crispy skin and the most tender, juicy meat.

In order to get that crispy skin, you either need a little extra cooking time or higher heat. But extra cooking time can dry out the meat — making for a beautiful-looking bird with a not-so-great taste — and too much heat makes for uneven cooking.

Luckily one super simple technique changes everything: Brining.

Brining a chicken with a dry rub leaves the bird moist on the inside and crispy on the outside

Brining the chicken before cooking it makes it super juicy. Alissa Fitzgerald

To make a delicious whole chicken, all you have to do is marinate the meat in a salt solution for about 24 hours. Using a dry-brining technique, made famous by Zuni Café in San Francisco, makes the process even easier.

Generously salt the bird all over and let it rest in a cast-iron pan or a heat-safe Dutch oven in the fridge overnight. The next day, simply pull the chicken out, heat your oven, and you’re essentially ready to go.

The salt brings out liquids in the meat and then, by osmosis, the liquid is reabsorbed, giving you a perfectly seasoned chicken that doesn’t lose moisture in the oven.

The recipe may require a little prep work, but the juicy results are totally worth it

The technique results in a perfect bird every time. Alissa Fitzgerald

Ingredients:

3- to 6-pound whole roasting chicken

Generous amount of Kosher salt

Instructions:

Remove the neck and gizzards from inside the chicken and reserve for another use. To dry-brine the chicken, add a layer of salt to the bottom of a Dutch oven. Rinse the chicken and pat dry before placing it on top of the salt. Generously sprinkle salt on top until it looks like the bird is covered. Leave in the fridge for 24 hours (or up to 48 for larger birds). Turn the chicken over at some point in the brining process to ensure equal distribution of salt. Don’t worry about getting the salt in the cavity or under the skin. The following day, preheat your oven to 475 degrees Fahrenheit. Remove the chicken from the pan, rinse off any excess salt, and wrap in paper towels to dry. Rinse out the Dutch oven with warm water to clean the salt and take off the chill from the fridge. Place the pan in the oven to preheat for 20 to 30 minutes. When the pan is heated, remove it with oven-safe mitts. Using a strong pair of tongs, lift the bird from the cavity and put it breast-side down in the hot pan — it should sizzle. Cover and roast in the oven for 30 minutes. When the 30-minute timer goes off, flip the bird using tongs so that the breast meat faces up. Leave uncovered and cook for another 15 to 25 minutes until the juice runs clear when pierced with a sharp knife. Let rest 10 minutes, slice, and enjoy.