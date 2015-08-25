Celebrity chef Katie Lee is selling her Hamptons mansion for $6.5 million

Co-host of Food Network’s “The Kitchen” Katie Lee listed her Southern-style home in Water Mill, New York for $US6.5 million.

Built in 2010 and decorated by famed interior designer Nate Berkus, the 6,325 square-foot mansion is homey yet elegant with a backyard made for entertaining.

“The house feels both luxurious and casual, which was important for me for a country home,” Lee told Architectural Digest.

Lee makes regular appearances on shows like “Best. Ever.” and “Beat Bobby Flay,” and recently released her third cookbook, “Endless Summer Cookbook.”

Unfortunately for us, her cooking talents are not included in the contract. Cindy Shea of Sotheby’s International Realty holds the listing.

Pastel-coloured walls and bright accents greet guests in the foyer. Jake Rajs The living room features a custom bar where you can fix yourself a drink and coffered ceilings that add to the elegant country decor. Jake Rajs There's a library/den that boasts a handmade fieldstone fireplace and plenty of windows to brighten the room. Jake Rajs When your home has six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and a half-bath, expect a few guests. Jake Rajs Those who call the master suite their own will enjoy a fireplace, an oversized walk-in closet, and a private balcony. Jake Rajs Not to mention a bathroom with his-and-her sinks, a sunken bathtub with a view, and an elegant chandelier. Jake Rajs And this is what a celebrity chef's kitchen looks like. A third oven is hidden in the butler's pantry for days when you're preparing a feast. Jake Rajs After cooking that said feast, serve it in the formal dining room. Don't forget to grab a bottle of red and a bottle of white from the wine cellar beforehand. Jake Rajs Lazy days or stormy nights call for a movie in the theatre room. We wouldn't mind curling up in one of those plush, oversized chairs -- save the beanbags for the kids. Jake Rajs Hosting a barbecue or an outdoor party is a breeze when you have a fully-stocked backyard. Jake Rajs The outdoor kitchen is equipped with a commercial-grade pizza oven, a Wolf grill, and a dining area all set under a pergola. Jake Rajs When weather permits, enjoy drinks and appetizers poolside on the covered patio. Jake Rajs After the sun sets, light up the gas fire pit and let the flames and your after dinner drink warm you both inside and out. Jake Rajs

