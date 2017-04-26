We asked Chef José André why he bailed on Trump's International Hotel in DC, and what it's like to go head to head with the president

Business Insider US Editor-in-Chief Alyson Shontell interviewed José Andrés at an Intersport Leadership Summit at The Masters on April 6. Andrés discussed why he canceled plans to open a restaurant in the lobby of Trump International Hotel in Washington after Trump publicly addressed Mexican immigrants as “rapists” and “criminals.” In response, Trump sued Andrés for $US10 million and Andrés countersued for $US8 million.

On April 7, it was reported that the nearly two-year-old dispute had been settled.

When Shontell asked why Andrés decided to cancel his plans with Trump he said, “55%, 60% of my workforce are Latinos, many of them Mexicans. I’m in the business of trying to befriend everybody. And I thought those comments was going to be super damaging to the business.”

You can watch the rest of Andrés’ thoughts on his decision to pull out of Trump Hotel, from Intersport’s summit in the clip above.

