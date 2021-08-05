A chef shares his recipe for an easy 20-minute pasta dish he says every home cook should know how to make

Chef Jonathan Waxman’s orecchiette dish is similar to the one pictured above. Boston Globe/Contributor/Getty Images

Chef Jonathan Waxman shared his easy pasta, sausage, and broccoli recipe.

The recipe indicates the entire meal can be done in under 20 minutes.

Waxman’s dish is perfect for beginners learning to cook pasta, he said.

Jonathan Waxman is a television personality, chef, and the man behind the now-shuttered New York restaurant Barbuto.

Though the West Village icon closed in May 2019 (it briefly reopened in a new location on Horatio St. before shutting down again due to the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020), Waxman has allowed home cooks into his restaurant’s metaphorical kitchen through “The Barbuto Cookbook.”

In an interview with Waxman about his spot as a guest chef for Stella Artois’ pizza-centered pop-up on August 5, he shared his recipe for a dish he thinks is quintessential for anyone who wants to practice Italian home cooking: pasta, sausage, and broccoli di ciccio.

It’s “a recipe which I think is really fun to use and it’s really easy,” he told Insider. “I think it’s just indicative of something people like to cook.”

The chef told Insider that this roughly six-ingredient dish is the kind of meal that would bring the family together to eat at home, and it’s something that even the chef himself still makes for his family.

Waxman also says this 20-minute recipe is perfect for anyone learning to cook different pastas because, “there’s a number of steps in it, but it’s still simple ingredients.”

“It’s just olive oil, garlic, sausage, broccoli, and pasta with a little butter and cheese,” he said. “But you know, those five or six ingredients really combine and make a really wonderful hearty dish.”

Though Waxman’s recipe calls for broccoli di ciccio, he says it can also be made with sprouted broccoli or even cauliflower.

“It’s fantastic with cauliflower,” the chef said. “Especially the Romanesco. I just love that sort of cabbagey taste of Romanesco, because you want to have a little bite to the broccoli or the cauliflower [in this dish] so that’s always fun to use.”

See Waxman’s recipe for pasta, sausage, and broccoli di ciccio below.