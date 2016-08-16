Chef David Thompson has announced an opening date for his new Sydney restaurant, Long Chim

David Thompson at Long Chim in Perth. Source: supplied

Expatriate Australian chef David Thompson’s new Sydney restaurant Long Chim will open in Angel Place on Monday, August 29.

It’s the third branch of the casual Thai street food restaurant and bar, after Singapore and Perth, and marks Thompson’s return to his birthplace more than 15 years after heading to London, where he opened the world’s first Michelin-starred Thai restaurant Nahm. Thompson currently runs Nahm Bangkok, one of the World’s 50 Best Restaurants.

Thompson’s career began 25 years ago in a Newtown pub with Darley Street Thai. He went on to launch Sailor’s Thai, now under different owners, in The Rocks in 1995.

“It’s been over 20 years since I last opened a restaurant in Sydney. And now like some prodigal son, I am returning home to open Long Chim,” he said.

He says people will be able to drop in for a snack and drink, or stay for dinner.

The menu includes bite-sized snacks such as crunchy prawn cakes, beef skewers with cumin coriander and turmeric, and cured pork sausages spiked with chillies and ginger. The mains include a mussaman curry of beef with cardamom and coconut and deep-fried squid with garlic and peppercor, with banana roti, and pungent durian ice-cream for dessert.

The 190-seat underground space below Martin Place stretches across two levels with a large open plan kitchen, cocktail bar, and a mix of intimate dining alcoves, communal tables and counter seats.

Bookings for dinner at Long Chim go live tomorrow, August 17. See the website here.

Thompson says people are also welcome to stroll on in.

“There’s bound to be a seat for you,” he says.

Long Chim will open for lunch several weeks down the track.

