Chef At Fancy Restaurant Reveals The Gross Stuff That Happens In Kitchens

A woman who works as a high-end chef in San Francisco discussed the secrets of the restaurant business in a Q&A on jobstr.com. The 49-year old revealed how what gross stuff really gets into people’s food:



Usually, it’s hair. (Although I must say, even though it sounds gross, that if I got a dish that had hair in it, I would probably eat it if I knew the person!) Other times, it has been a piece of glass or bugs. I always comp something depending on the severity of the offending matter.

At the first restaurant I worked at, someone found a small FROG in their salad. I can’t remember if it was still alive or not, but this wasn’t during my shift. I still cannot understand how the pantry person did not see or feel a frog.

Restaurants should compensate for subpar food considering what they charge:

I’ve heard that a normal food cost hovers around 30% of expenses in a restaurant. At the restaurant I worked at, we would aim to price our dishes at about 4x the food cost.

Here’s what it takes for a restaurant to get below an “A” sanitation rating:

I would imagine that B-rated restaurant would have to be doing something very unhealthy with the food such as cutting vegetables on a cutting board that had raw meat or perhaps cooks weren’t washing their hands. I once walked by a restaurant that had been closed down by the health department and it just reeked of grossness; there was a cockroach in the window and looked pretty shabby.

A bad review can shut a restaurant down:

There was a restaurant that got such bad reviews that it got no stars, just a square. It had been a money maker too.

I knew one of the waiters that used to work there. She told me she and another waiter from that same restaurant got audited by the IRS because something in their tax returns roused suspicion, that their numbers looked suddenly too low. They went in for an interview, and she pulled out the bad review of the once thriving restaurant. The IRS let them go.

And whether its true that restaurant’s specials are just old ingredients they’re trying to get rid of:

I would have to say there is some truth to that. We once had some leftover smoked duck breast and some membrillo aioli. Someone got the bright idea to put it together in a sandwich with arugula. It was yummy! So I suppose there are varying degrees of how gross this could get.

