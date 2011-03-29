"Cheezburger" Network Acquires "Know Your Meme" For 7-Figures

I Can Has Cheezburger



Update: Rocketboom and Know Your Meme founder Andrew Baron released this statement about the sale to Cheezburger. He also says that, “As a result of the sale, I rewarded Rocketboom staff with thousands to tens of thousands of dollars as bonuses. Same for the KYM (Know Your Meme) staff, even though they are all moving on to work for The Cheeseburger Network.”

Earlier: Know Your Meme, a website that documents Internet memes, has been acquired by the Cheezburger network in a deal in the low seven-figure range, according to TubeFilter.

The self-proclaimed “Internet Meme Database” was spun-off from popular web series Rocketboom and has since surpassed the original series in popularity.

The fate of Rocketboom is currently unknown while the Cheezburger network expands its hold on Internet memes.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.