This Video Of Cheetahs Running In Slow Motion Is Absolutely Mesmerizing

National Geographic and the Cincinnati Zoo teamed up to make this video of a cheetah running in super-slow motion.
They used a camera filming at 1200 frames per second to capture what cheetahs look like while they’re running at speeds close to 60 miles per hour.
After a little bit you should skip to the five-minute mark when they film the cheetah from the front. It’s amazing. His head barely moves.
Beautiful (via Devour):
Cheetahs on the Edge–Director’s Cut from Gregory Wilson on Vimeo.
