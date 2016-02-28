This tech company hired out a cruise ship to take its 2,200 employees on a 6-day voyage across the Sea of Japan

Tech startups are renowned for their perks.

Some offer luxurious lunch buffets, and generous sign-on bonuses. Other have complimentary massages. Google has its world-famous slides.

For its annual meeting this year, Chinese tech company Cheetah Mobile did something slightly different. It hired a cruise ship and took its 2,500 employee on a six-day voyage across the Sea of Japan.

Cheetah Mobile is -- perhaps unsurprisingly -- a mobile tech company. It builds apps like Clean Master and Battery Doctor. It has more than 2,000 employees, and is headquartered in Beijing, China. Cheetah Mobile For its annual meeting this January, it hired out the Costa Atlantia and took all its employees on a six-day cruise from Tianjin in China to Busan in South Korea, Fukuoka in Japan, and back again, a company spokesperson told Business Insider. Cheetah Mobile All food and amenities on the ship were included. (And employees got transport paid for too -- including flights for those living outside of China.) Cheetah Mobile Here's CEO Sheng Fu welcoming employees on board at the start of the trip. Cheetah Mobile Employees were offered activities like napkin-folding, origami, basketball and language lessons. They were rewarded 'CM Bucks' ... Cheetah Mobile ... Which could be traded in for random prizes like lobster dinners and massages. Cheetah Mobile Here's another shot of the Costa Atlantia. Cheetah Mobile And here's Cheetah Mobile's executive team at a company-wide meeting on day two. Sheng Fu is in the middle, dressed as a pirate. Cheetah Mobile Cheetah Mobile isn't saying how much it spent on the cruise, though employees who did well in 2015 were well rewarded on it. Cheetah Mobile Ten who 'demonstrated excellent entrepreneurial skills' got 1,000,000 RMB ($153,000, or £110,000) in stock each. Cheetah Mobile 20 'rising stars' got 128GB iPhone 6s Pluses. Cheetah Mobile (Pictured: Employees doing a dance during the send-off.) And five well-performing teams got given 300,000 RMB ($46,000, or £33,000) and 5 paid vacation days each. Cheetah Mobile The last day was the annual party. This included a charity auction and a lucky draw. Cheetah Mobile Prizes in the auction included 'all the cash in the CEO's wallet,' a ten-minute massage from the company president, and an orange diamond worth 100,000 RMB ($15,000, or £11,000). Cheetah Mobile The lucky draw gave out 20 MacBook Pros, cash prizes of up to 40,000 RMB ($6,000, or £4,400)), cruise tickets, and 50 hoverboards. Cheetah Mobile 'I hope to take more and more employees abroad to broaden their horizons and give them a vision for globalization,' CEO Sheng Fu says. 'This is the value that most sets apart Cheetah Mobile from other Chinese companies.' Cheetah Mobile Here are a few more photos of life on the boat: Cheetah Mobile Cheetah Mobile Cheetah Mobile Cheetah Mobile Cheetah Mobile Cheetah Mobile Cheetah Mobile

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.