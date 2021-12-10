THEN AND NOW: The stars of ‘The Cheetah Girls’ 18 years later

- It’s been 18 years since “The Cheetah Girls” first aired on Disney Channel.
- It made Raven-Symoné, Adrienne Houghton (née Bailon), Kiely Williams, and Sabrina Bryan stars.
- Raven-Symoné returned to Disney Channel for “Raven’s Home,” a spin-off of “That’s So Raven.”
Before “The Cheetah Girls,” the actress made her Disney Channel Original Movie (DCOM) debut in “Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century” (1999) as Nebula Wade, and her Disney Channel original series debut in 2001 with “The Proud Family” as the voice of Stephanie.
She went on to become a series regular on “Kim Possible” as the voice of Monique and starred on “That’s So Raven” — which premiered a few months before she appeared as Galleria in “The Cheetah Girls” — from 2003 to 2007
She toured with The Cheetah Girls in real life for a while in the 2000s before leaving the group to focus on her own career.
In addition to continuing her career on “That’s So Raven,” she guest-starred on other Disney shows like “The Suite Life of Zack and Cody,” “Cory in the House” (the spin-off of “That’s So Raven”), “Sonny With a Chance,” and “K.C. Undercover,” She also voiced Iridessa in Disney’s “Tinker Bell” franchise.
“The Cheetah Girls” aired a sequel on the Disney Channel in 2006, which included all of the original stars, but Raven-Symoné notably did not return for the franchise’s third film in 2008.
In 2011, she landed her own show on ABC Family (now Freeform) called “The State of Georgia,” which ran for one season. She went on to appear on CMT’s “Nashville,” Netflix’s “Master of None,” ABC’s”Black-ish,” and Freeform’s “The Bold Type.”
She also performed as the Black Widow on Fox’s “The Masked Singer” in 2019.
In 2017, Raven-Symoné returned to the Disney Channel for the “That’s So Raven” spin-off “Raven’s Home,” which is preparing for its fifth season.
In 2001, she guest-starred with 3LW on the Nickelodeon series “Taina,” but the group broke up in 2002 when Naturi Naughton left.
Houghton’s career didn’t really take off until after she played Chanel in “The Cheetah Girls.”
She continued to tour and make music with The Cheetah Girls group in real life and she appeared in “The Cheetah Girls 2” (2006) and “The Cheetah Girls: One World” (2008).
Some of her other movie credits include “The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2” (2008) and “Lovestruck: The Musical” (2013).
Houghton released her first solo album “New Tradícíones” in 2017. And, following Raven-Symoné’s lead, Houghton also appeared on “The Masked Singer” in 2019 — performing as Flamingo.
She is currently a cohost on the daytime talk show “The Real,” which is syndicated to local channels.
In 2008, she also had a small role in “The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2” alongside Houghton.
She went on to appear in “The House Bunny” (2008), “Elle: A Modern Cinderella Tale” (2010), and “Stomp the Yard 2: Homecoming” (2010).
More recently, Williams appeared on the reality show “Bet Presents: The Encore,” which brought nine artists from the 1990s and early 2000s together to form an R&B supergroup.
She also had a seven-episode arc on CBS’ “The Bold and the Beautiful” a year before her big break as Dorinda in “The Cheetah Girls.”
Bryan showed off her moves on ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” twice — in 2007 with Mark Ballas and in 2012 with Louis van Amstel.
She continued her Disney Channel career on “Fish Hooks,” voicing the character Pamela Hamster.
Her latest acting work was in “A Deadly Dance” (2019) as Kate.
