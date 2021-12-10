Search

THEN AND NOW: The stars of ‘The Cheetah Girls’ 18 years later

Elana Rubin
Raven-Symoné and Adrienne Houghton singing as Cheetah Girls (left) and performing at the 2020 Women’s March (right). Disney Channel; Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images
  • It’s been 18 years since “The Cheetah Girls” first aired on Disney Channel.
  • It made Raven-Symoné, Adrienne Houghton (née Bailon), Kiely Williams, and Sabrina Bryan stars.
  • Raven-Symoné returned to Disney Channel for “Raven’s Home,” a spin-off of “That’s So Raven.”
Raven-Symoné was the biggest name attached to “The Cheetah Girls” when it came out.
Raven-Symoné in ‘The Cheetah Girls.’ Disney Channel
Raven-Symoné became a household name at 4 years old as Olivia Kendall on NBC’s “The Cosby Show.”

Before “The Cheetah Girls,” the actress made her Disney Channel Original Movie (DCOM) debut in “Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century” (1999) as Nebula Wade, and her Disney Channel original series debut in 2001 with “The Proud Family” as the voice of Stephanie.

She went on to become a series regular on “Kim Possible” as the voice of Monique and starred on “That’s So Raven” — which premiered a few months before she appeared as Galleria in “The Cheetah Girls” — from 2003 to 2007

After “The Cheetah Girls,” Raven-Symoné continued her Disney Channel career and expanded to other networks as well.
Raven-Symone is still acting. Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Raven-Symoné’s success has largely come from her work on television as well as her career as a singer-songwriter, which has been a component of a number of her acting roles.

She toured with The Cheetah Girls in real life for a while in the 2000s before leaving the group to focus on her own career

In addition to continuing her career on “That’s So Raven,” she guest-starred on other Disney shows like “The Suite Life of Zack and Cody,” “Cory in the House” (the spin-off of “That’s So Raven”), “Sonny With a Chance,” and “K.C. Undercover,” She also voiced Iridessa in Disney’s “Tinker Bell” franchise.

“The Cheetah Girls” aired a sequel on the Disney Channel in 2006, which included all of the original stars, but Raven-Symoné notably did not return for the franchise’s third film in 2008.

In 2011, she landed her own show on ABC Family (now Freeform) called “The State of Georgia,” which ran for one season. She went on to appear on CMT’s “Nashville,” Netflix’s “Master of None,” ABC’s”Black-ish,” and Freeform’s “The Bold Type.”

She also performed as the Black Widow on Fox’s “The Masked Singer” in 2019.

In 2017, Raven-Symoné returned to the Disney Channel for the “That’s So Raven” spin-off “Raven’s Home,” which is preparing for its fifth season.

Adrienne Houghton (née Bailon) made waves before “The Cheetah Girls” in the girl group 3LW.
Adrienne Houghton in ‘The Cheetah Girls.’ Disney Channel
Adrienne Houghton made a name for herself in another girl band before “The Cheetah Girls” —the pop/R&B trio 3LW (short for 3 Little Women).

In 2001, she guest-starred with 3LW on the Nickelodeon series “Taina,” but the group broke up in 2002 when Naturi Naughton left.

Houghton’s career didn’t really take off until after she played Chanel in “The Cheetah Girls.”

Since “The Cheetah Girls,” Houghton has continued her career on television.
Adrienne Houghton is a talk-show host. Paul Archuleta / Contributor/Getty Images
After “The Cheetah Girls,” Houghton appeared on “That’s So Raven” as Alana and went on to the big screen with “Coach Carter” (2005).

She continued to tour and make music with The Cheetah Girls group in real life and she appeared in “The Cheetah Girls 2” (2006) and “The Cheetah Girls: One World” (2008).

Some of her other movie credits include “The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2” (2008) and “Lovestruck: The Musical” (2013).

Houghton released her first solo album “New Tradícíones” in 2017. And, following Raven-Symoné’s lead, Houghton also appeared on “The Masked Singer” in 2019 — performing as Flamingo.

She is currently a cohost on the daytime talk show “The Real,” which is syndicated to local channels.

Kiely Williams also got her start in 3LW with “The Cheetah Girls” costar Houghton.
Kiely Williams in ‘The Cheetah Girls.’ Disney Channel
Kiely Williams rose to fame alongside Houghton while performing in the girl group 3LW. Playing Aqua in “The Cheetah Girls” was also Williams’ big break.
After “The Cheetah Girls,” Williams kept performing with the real-life band, and she appeared in a few films as well.
Kiely Willians on ‘Celebrity Family Feud.’ Eric McCandless/Getty Images
Williams returned for “The Cheetah Girls 2” and starred alongside Houghton and Sabrina Bryan in “The Cheetah Girls: One World.” She also toured and made music with the group in real life.

In 2008, she also had a small role in “The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2” alongside Houghton.

She went on to appear in “The House Bunny” (2008), “Elle: A Modern Cinderella Tale” (2010), and “Stomp the Yard 2: Homecoming” (2010).

More recently, Williams appeared on the reality show “Bet Presents: The Encore,” which brought nine artists from the 1990s and early 2000s together to form an R&B supergroup. 

Sabrina Bryan was already working in films and on TV before “The Cheetah Girls.”
Sabrina Bryan in ‘The Cheetah Girls.’ Disney Channel
Sabrina Bryan appeared in a few films, including “Matilda” (1996).

She also had a seven-episode arc on CBS’ “The Bold and the Beautiful” a year before her big break as Dorinda in “The Cheetah Girls.”

After the DCOM, Bryan continued to act, sing, and dance professionally.
Sabrina Bryan has been on two seasons of ‘Dancing With the Stars.’ Paul Archuleta/Getty Images
Bryan returned for “The Cheetah Girls 2” as well as “The Cheetah Girls: One World,” and she toured with the group in real life throughout the 2000s. 

Bryan showed off her moves on ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” twice — in 2007 with Mark Ballas and in 2012 with Louis van Amstel.

She continued her Disney Channel career on “Fish Hooks,” voicing the character Pamela Hamster.

Her latest acting work was in “A Deadly Dance” (2019) as Kate.

