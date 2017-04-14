You can buy an Easter egg made entirely of cheese

Food blogger Annem Hobson from So Wrong It’s Nom launched the “Cheester Egg,” an Easter egg where cheese takes the place of chocolate.

The recipe is based on semi-hard Napier cheese which was awarded London’s Favourite Cheese in 2015’s Urban Food Awards.

“Chocolate is ok, but it’s a little boring and frankly I’m sick of seeing it dominating key retail periods,” said Hobson.

Each egg weighs 260g and is sold online or in selected stores for £14.95.

Produced by Claudia Romeo

