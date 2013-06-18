Cheesecake Factory's 174 General Managers Are Given New BMWs Every 3 Years

After a a few years of good service, most employees expect a decent reward, whether it’s a salary bump, promotion, or cash bonus. The Cheesecake Factory goes a bit farther than that.



According to The Wall Street Journal, the company’s CFO Doug Benn recently told a consumer conference that each of the company’s 174 General Managers get a brand-new BMW every three years.

That’s just part of a compensation package including stock options, salary, and bonuses, which leads to most GMs staying on average for more than 10 years.

That’s the kind of longevity you don’t usually see in the restaurant industry, which has extremely high turnover, especially at large chain restaurants. Longer tenures means more stable restaurants, and a more consistent experience for patrons.

Want to get on board? You might have a chance as the company plans to open 10 new restaurants this year.

