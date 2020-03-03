We tried all 7 of The Cheesecake Factory's new ice cream flavours and ranked them

Darcy Schild/Insider The Cheesecake Factory ice cream combines the restaurant’s popular dessert with everyone’s favourite frozen treat.

The Cheesecake Factory recently launched cheesecake-flavored ice cream as part of its “At Home” line of treats that can be purchased at grocery stores around the US.

The 14-ounce cartons are available for $US4.99 each and come in seven flavours: Strawberry, Key Lime, Original, Chocolate, Cookies & Cream, Salted Caramel, and Birthday Cake.

Insider’s lifestyle reporter and food reporter put all seven of the cheesecake-flavored, frozen treats to the test.

The Salted Caramel and Cookies & Cream flavours came out on top, while the Birthday Cake and Strawberry flavours are best suited for ice cream fans with a major sweet tooth.

Editor’s note: The Cheesecake Factory provided Insider with free samples of the ice cream, which cost $US4.99 per 14-ounce carton, to review.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The Cheesecake Factory is arguably best known for selling more than 30 flavours of cheesecake.

Cheesecake devotees and fans of the beloved American restaurant chain alike will be excited to know that Cheesecake Factory ice cream now exists, and it combines the refreshing frozen treat with the classic, cheesy dessert.

As part of the restaurant chain’s “At Home” collection, The Cheesecake Factory partnered with Wells Enterprises, Inc., to create seven flavours of cheesecake ice cream that can be purchased at grocery stores around America for $US4.99 each.

I enlisted the help of Insider’s food reporter, Rachel Askinasi, to join me in trying and rating all of the new Cheesecake Factory ice creams: Strawberry, Key Lime, Original, Chocolate, Cookies & Cream, Salted Caramel, and Birthday Cake. Here’s what we thought of each flavour.



Editor’s note: The Cheesecake Factory provided Insider with free samples of the ice cream, which cost $US4.99 per 14-ounce carton, to review.



The Cheesecake Factory’s At Home line includes seven ice cream flavours. Our favourites were Cookies & Cream and Salted Caramel, and Birthday Cake was at the bottom of our list.

Darcy Schild/Insider Chocolate was our next-favourite flavour after Cookies & Cream and Salted Caramel.

Based on the flavours and eating experience of each ice cream, we found that Cookies & Cream and Salted Caramel came out on top. Chocolate, Original, and Key Lime followed closely behind, but Strawberry and Birthday Cake fell short.

Keep reading for a breakdown of each flavour.

The Birthday Cake ice cream was our least favourite of the bunch because of its sickly sweet taste, but fans of the festive treat might like the flavour.

Darcy Schild/Insider The Cheesecake Factory At Home’s Birthday Cake ice cream.

I followed the shipment’s instructions to allow the ice creams to thaw for an hour after they had been sitting in a bucket of dry ice. However, when I opened the Birthday Cake flavour, it had a thick, melted layer on top. Beneath the watery layer, though, the ice cream was more firm.

The ice cream contained chunks of cake, which was a sugary but whimsical touch.

Darcy Schild/Insider There were colourful bits of cake and sprinkles.

The Birthday Cake ice cream itself had the most liquid-like consistency of the seven flavours, in my experience.

We thought the flavour was overly sweet and was reminiscent of store-bought sugar cookies. While sugar cookie-enthusiasts might enjoy this, it wasn’t our favourite, and it left a toothache-inducing after-taste.

We thought the Strawberry flavour also had an overwhelming, lingering sweetness, but we liked the fruity flavour and appreciated the real strawberry chunks.

Darcy Schild/Insider The Cheesecake Factory At Home’s Strawberry ice cream.

Fresh Strawberry is apparently one of The Cheesecake Factory’s most popular varieties of cheesecake, so perhaps that was the inspiration for this ice cream flavour.

A downside was that the ice cream’s strawberry pieces were still frozen and slightly hard to eat, despite the ice cream being fully thawed.

Darcy Schild/Insider The Strawberry cheesecake ice cream made for pretty, marbled visuals.

In my experience, while the ice cream itself was thawed, the strawberry mix-ins were still frozen and semi-icy.

The berry-flavored swirls had a vibrant fruity taste, but they were slightly syrupy.

Darcy Schild/Insider There were bright pink swirls of berry flavour.

While Fresh Strawberry is one of The Cheesecake Factory’s most popular flavours of cheesecake, the Strawberry-flavored ice cream was not our favourite, simply because of its chunks of fruit that were tricky to eat, as well as the syrupy, artificial-tasting fruit flavour.

The brand’s Key Lime ice cream had a strong citrus taste that combined cheesecake with the classic tart dessert.

Darcy Schild/Insider The Cheesecake Factory At Home’s Key Lime ice cream.

Similarly to the Birthday Cake flavour, the Key Lime ice cream was fairly melted on top, but toward the middle of the container, the texture was solid and easier to enjoy.

We thought the highlight of the Key Lime flavour was that it contained graham-cracker bites, which became slightly melty and swirled nicely into the ice cream.

Darcy Schild/Insider A closeup of the Key Lime cheesecake ice cream.

Insider’s food reporter, Rachel, noted that the flavour of the Key Lime ice cream tasted more artificial than fresh, and I agreed – but I also think that’s the nature of a frozen dessert opposed to a freshly baked slice of cheesecake.

However, the graham crackers balanced out the strong citrus taste, making this flavour a large step up from the Strawberry and Birthday Cake options.

The brand also has an Original flavour, which is meant to mimic the taste of plain cheesecake.

Darcy Schild/Insider The Cheesecake Factory At Home’s Original ice cream.

The Original flavour was the blank canvas of the seven flavours. Aside from its graham-cracker bits, the main notes present in a spoonful of the Original ice cream were sour cream and cream cheese. There wasn’t anything unexpected with the Original flavour, which was a positive thing.

Visually, there wasn’t much to see with the Original flavour, but taste-wise, the flavour was spot-on. It tasted strongly of plain cheesecake, but with a sweeter twist.

Darcy Schild/Insider The Original flavour had small pieces of graham cracker.

There were strong notes of sour cream, which is what set this ice cream apart from other plain- or vanilla-flavored frozen desserts.

As a devout chocolate dessert lover, I had high hopes for the Chocolate cheesecake ice cream. I thought it delivered on taste, with its chocolate swirls giving off a hot chocolate-like flavour.

Darcy Schild/Insider The Cheesecake Factory At Home’s Chocolate ice cream.

The Chocolate cheesecake ice cream flavour had a firm but smooth consistency. It didn’t contain pieces of graham cracker or anything crunchy; its main mix-in was chocolate fudge syrup.

The Chocolate ice cream was one of the more decadent-tasting treats of the seven flavours, as it contained pools of chocolate syrup that added a rich bite.

Darcy Schild/Insider The syrupy centre of the Chocolate flavour.

Our food reporter, Rachel, noted that the swirls of chocolate syrup present in the ice cream had a gritty texture, which was reminiscent of hot chocolate powder or chocolate pudding.

“I’m not mad about it, though,” she said.

The Salted Caramel cheesecake ice cream had rich caramel swirls that tasted notably salty, which felt semi-sophisticated — not sickly sweet.

Darcy Schild/Insider The Cheesecake Factory At Home’s Salted Caramel ice cream.

After a couple of small bites, it was clear the Salted Caramel flavour was one of our favourites.

The Salted Caramel flavour also included bits of graham cracker — a nod to its cheesecake base — which was a nice addition to the caramel syrup.

Darcy Schild/Insider The Salted Caramel cheesecake ice cream was filled with the sticky sauce.

The ice cream’s swirls of caramel mixed perfectly with the tangier, sour cream base.

Every spoonful was teeming with a distinct caramel flavour and was balanced out by the hint of salt.

Darcy Schild/Insider There were visible swirls in almost every bite.

We were impressed with the amount of caramel present throughout the carton of ice cream, not just on the top layer.

The Cookies & Cream flavour tied with the Salted Caramel ice cream for our top choice.

Darcy Schild/Insider The Cheesecake Factory At Home’s Cookies & Cream ice cream.

Ice cream brands and shops often put their own twist on the classic cookies and cream combination, but what made The Cheesecake Factory’s take stand out was that the “cream” aspect was heavy on the cheesecake flavour, instead of plain vanilla.

The ice cream was everything one would expect from a traditional Cookies & Cream blend, but with a cheesecake undertone.

Darcy Schild/Insider The cookie-filled ice cream was smooth but seemed to melt quickly.

We thought this ice cream was reminiscent of a cheesecake-flavored milkshake … if that even exists.

The ice cream was perfectly dotted with bits of cookies and also included larger cookie chunks, which added a delightful crunch.

Darcy Schild/Insider The Cookies & Cream flavour in all its glory.

Unlike the bits of fruit in the Strawberry flavour, which were frozen during our tasting experience, the cookie pieces were thawed and easy to eat, adding a pleasant crunchy contrast to the creamy dessert.

While this flavour seemed to melt especially quickly, that didn’t deter from its decadent taste.

The Cookies & Cream and Salted Caramel flavours were our favourites of the seven pints. Both featured rich mix-ins balanced with strong notes of the brand’s signature cheesecake.

Rachel Askinasi/Insider Our favourite flavours were Cookies & Cream and Salted Caramel.

While the Cookies & Cream and Salted Caramel flavours took the (cheese)cake in our eyes, the Chocolate, Original, and Key Lime flavours also had highlights of their own – from graham cracker bits to fudge syrup.

All in all, people who enjoy the taste of cheesecake, in general, will likely appreciate the Cheesecake Factory’s take on ice cream. What flavours you find best, though, will depend on your affinity for mix-ins and taste for sweetness.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.