The Cheesecake Factory is furloughing nearly 41,000 restaurant workers and cutting some of its executives salaries by 20%

Cheesecake Factory is furloughing nearly 41,000 hourly restaurant workers.

In an SEC filing posted on Wednesday, the company said that impacted workers will still be eligible to receive benefits and insurance until June 1 and will be offered a daily free meal at the restaurant they worked at.

The company CEO along with other executives will also be taking a 20% cut to their base salary from April 1.

The news of these temporary layoffs come after reports surfaced the US chain had informed its landlords that it would not be able to make its rent payments from April 1.

In a letter to its landlords, which was published by Eater, CEO Overton wrote:

“Due to these extraordinary events, I am asking for your patience and, frankly, your help. Unfortunately, I must let you know that The Cheesecake Factory and its affiliated restaurant concepts will not make any of their rent payments for the month of April 2020.

“Please understand that we do not take this action or make this decision lightly, and while we hope to resume our rent payments as soon as reasonably possible, we simply cannot predict the extent or the duration of the current crisis.”

