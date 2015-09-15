A high school cheer squad is raising eyebrows after performing a routine to 'the sounds of 9/11'

A cheerleading squad from Texas is stirring up a lot of emotions across the internet with their cheer routine to “the sounds of 9/11” — audio recordings from September 11, 2001 mixed with patriotic tune “God Bless The U.S.A.”

BuzzFeed’s Stephanie McNeal reports one of the Lumberton High School students, Crystalynn Petoskey, posted the video to Facebook on Friday, the 14th anniversary of the terrorist attacks.

The video shows a dozen or so cheerleaders “cheer[ing] and tumbl[ing] to audio of reports from the day the towers fell, including some of the comments then-President George W. Bush made after the attacks,” McNeil writes.

They cheered in their school gymnasium.

“Cheerleaders 9/11 routine,”Petoskey captioned her Facebook video. “So good, it will make you cry.”

Here’s the routine:



It has over 23 million views on Petoskey’s Facebook page, and over 760,000 shares.

But some people had a hard time watching:

Ugh. How tasteless! A cheer routine to sound bites from 9/11?!? Ridiculous. #NeverForget911 https://t.co/8FjOKfon6g — Jenny Kohler (@jemkohler) September 14, 2015

(Even if it was because of the actual cheer skills.)