Cheerleader Makes Wild Front-Flip Trick Shot From Half Court

Photo: YouTube
Ashlee Arnau is a cheerleader at William Carey University is Mississippi. During halftime of last night’s game against Auburn-Montgomery, she buried this basketball trick shot from half court in the middle of a front flip.
The video is real, the school told Yahoo!’s Jeff Eisenberg, and she has tried it at halftime of every home game since Christmas.
Here’s the video:
Some great celebration screenshots:
Photo: YouTube
Photo: YouTube
