Cheerleader Makes Wild Front-Flip Trick Shot From Half Court

Tony Manfred
Ashlee Arnau is a cheerleader at William Carey University is Mississippi. During halftime of last night’s game against Auburn-Montgomery, she buried this basketball trick shot from half court in the middle of a front flip.

The video is real, the school told Yahoo!’s Jeff Eisenberg, and she has tried it at halftime of every home game since Christmas.

Here’s the video:

Some great celebration screenshots:

