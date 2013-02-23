Cheerleader Makes Wild Front-Flip Trick Shot From Half Court

Photo: YouTube

Ashlee Arnau is a cheerleader at William Carey University is Mississippi. During halftime of last night’s game against Auburn-Montgomery, she buried this basketball trick shot from half court in the middle of a front flip.



The video is real, the school told Yahoo!’s Jeff Eisenberg, and she has tried it at halftime of every home game since Christmas.

Here’s the video:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Some great celebration screenshots:

Photo: YouTube

Photo: YouTube

