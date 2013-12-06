Cheerios Will Air A Super Bowl Ad From The Team Behind Its Huge Mixed-Race Family Spot [THE BRIEF]

Ad A still from Cheerio’s recent multi-racial spot

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:

Cheerios announced it will have a TV ad during this year’s Super Bowl. The General Mills brand announced on its blog that the ad will center on family love and “Cheerios’ point of view about families.” That’s potentially big news considering the controversy the brand stirred up earlier this year when it featured a mixed-race family in one of its ads. Cheerios said the ad would be made by the same creative team behind that commercial.

TBWA\Chiat\Day LA hired Rohit Thawani to be its head of digital strategy. Thawani previously was a lead strategist at 72andSunny, where he worked on Google Ad Arts.

72andSunny designed a pair of boxers for fast-food franchises Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s that say “Eat Like You Mean It” on them.

Google was dismissed from a privacy class action that claimed the company unfairly made money off its users.

Adweek reports Tempur Sealey International has selected MediaCom as its new media agency.

Sparks flew at the Federal Trade Commission’s workshop on native advertising, where the medium’s proponents and detractors came face-to-face.

Hill Holliday has cut several creative staffers as part of its strategic restructuring, AgencySpy reports.

TNT and Deutsch NY are tweeting out the screenplay of the three-week drama “Mob City” with the hopes of drawing in viewers for the first episode, which airs tonight at 9.

Previously on Business Insider Advertising:

